Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

