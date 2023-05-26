Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
