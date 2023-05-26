Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $167,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

