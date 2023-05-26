Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Short Interest Update

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $257,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition by 31,208.8% in the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAX opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Alset Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.