AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AEAE opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. AltEnergy Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,920,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 39.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,833,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 519,498 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 772,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 472,898 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,980,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

