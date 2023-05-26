Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Receives Maintains Rating from 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameren by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.