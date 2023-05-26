American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up to $11.55

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $12.40. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 1,348,380 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

