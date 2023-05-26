American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Short Interest Up 106.2% in May

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the April 30th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,870,000 after purchasing an additional 322,843 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 99,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 33,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEPPZ opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.24. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

