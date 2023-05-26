American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

APEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

APEI stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

