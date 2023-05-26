Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average is $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.