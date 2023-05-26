Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.80.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 16,424.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,559 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

