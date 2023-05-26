Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

