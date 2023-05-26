Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $195.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

ADI stock opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

