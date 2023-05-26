Analysts Issue Forecasts for ECARX Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECX)

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ECARX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECARX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.
ECARX Trading Down 7.7 %
ECX opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44. ECARX has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $11.00.
ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.
