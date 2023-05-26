Analysts Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target at $5.15

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.15.
AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,160,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 774.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,351,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 697,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after acquiring an additional 576,088 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
