Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price at $44.57

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.8 %

ALSN opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,125 shares of company stock worth $1,351,210. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

