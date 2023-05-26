Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT at $16.50

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
ALLO stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
