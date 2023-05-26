Analysts Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target at $3.06

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 122.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

AMRS stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Amyris has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

