Analysts Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) PT at $56.50

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Century Communities by 42.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 153.3% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

