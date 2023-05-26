Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Price Target at C$42.91

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cormark cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

DFY stock opened at C$36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.29 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

