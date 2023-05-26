Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $29.71

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after buying an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,518,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,309,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,728,000 after buying an additional 476,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after buying an additional 1,019,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

