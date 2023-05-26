Analysts Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $137.00

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $1,493,302.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,928,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,928,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,760. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. Impinj has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

