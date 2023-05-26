Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Target Price at $338.33

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on LGGNY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 375 ($4.66) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.66) to GBX 355 ($4.42) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.54) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Legal & General Group Price Performance
Legal & General Group stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.
Legal & General Group Increases Dividend
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.