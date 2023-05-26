Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $108.78

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.78.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,703. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after buying an additional 464,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.