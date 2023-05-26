Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $52.83

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.