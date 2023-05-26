Analysts Set SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) PT at $5.48

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMRT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of SMRT opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $642.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.85.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

