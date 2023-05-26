Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price at $28.17

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of AZEK opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.60.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $943,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,459,210. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 155.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

