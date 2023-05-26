Analysts Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT at $31.80

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 147,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

