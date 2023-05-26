Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Anpario Price Performance

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.09. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.70 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £46.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Anpario Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Anpario

About Anpario

In other news, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.69), for a total value of £4,438.80 ($5,520.90). Also, insider Richard Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($63,121.89). Corporate insiders own 29.34% of the company's stock.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

