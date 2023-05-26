Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the April 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.31 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.92% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

