Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the April 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Antelope Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.31 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.92% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.