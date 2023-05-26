AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Financial Review

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindr and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 5.55 $850,000.00 N/A N/A AppLovin $2.82 billion 3.11 -$192.75 million ($0.22) -109.32

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

38.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88% AppLovin -2.82% -0.15% -0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grindr and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A AppLovin 1 6 10 0 2.53

AppLovin has a consensus price target of $24.94, indicating a potential upside of 3.71%. Given AppLovin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Grindr.

Summary

AppLovin beats Grindr on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

