Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Insider Philip Wood ACA Sells 115 Shares

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Philip Wood ACA sold 115 shares of Aptitude Software Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.27), for a total value of £394.45 ($490.61).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Philip Wood ACA sold 9,652 shares of Aptitude Software Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.12), for a total value of £31,948.12 ($39,736.47).

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 310 ($3.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7,750.00 and a beta of 0.42. Aptitude Software Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($3.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 431.13 ($5.36). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

