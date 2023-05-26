Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Position Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 152.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $174,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

