ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,602 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

