Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLOGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the April 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $23.93 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $25.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Arch Capital Group



Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.



