Argent Trust Co Acquires New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

DRI opened at $161.03 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $163.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

