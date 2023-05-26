Argent Trust Co Takes $210,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

SITE stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

