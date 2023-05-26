ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded to Hold by Liberum Capital

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. HSBC upgraded ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 610 ($7.59) in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.82) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $818.89.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Trading Down 2.3 %

ASOMY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.