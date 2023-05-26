Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.81) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.76).
Assura Trading Down 3.0 %
LON:AGR opened at GBX 48.06 ($0.60) on Tuesday. Assura has a one year low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,201.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.93.
Assura Increases Dividend
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
See Also
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.