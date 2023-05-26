Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 56 ($0.70) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

AGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.76).

Assura Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 48.06 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,201.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Assura has a one year low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.90). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.93.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

