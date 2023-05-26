ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 0.7 %

AACG opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.30. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

