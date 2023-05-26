ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATSAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ATS to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATSAF opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. ATS has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $45.25.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

