Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.56 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $173,453.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,074.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,453 shares of company stock valued at $668,436. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

