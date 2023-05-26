AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,120.00 at Bank of America

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $1,890.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.56.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,459.75 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,575.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,499.14.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 128.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 241,813.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 304,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

