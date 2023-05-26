Aviva PLC Acquires 5,746 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Henry Schein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after buying an additional 597,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 124,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Further Reading

