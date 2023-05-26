Aviva PLC Acquires 92,356 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,356 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of State Street worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.