Aviva PLC Has $19.46 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1,140.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,460 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $19,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.1 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

