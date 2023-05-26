Aviva PLC Has $19.70 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE OMC opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

