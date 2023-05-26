Aviva PLC Has $22.49 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 935,217 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,509,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,488,000 after buying an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,000,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 590,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after buying an additional 547,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $847,251. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

JNPR opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.