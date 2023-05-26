Aviva PLC Has $23.26 Million Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 661.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 282.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $136.55.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Westlake’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Further Reading

