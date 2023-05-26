Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,291 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,482 shares of company stock worth $6,120,541 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

